Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Up 185.2% in January

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CGECF opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $79.41.

CGECF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cogeco from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the following segments: Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

