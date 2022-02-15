Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 162.6% in January

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. Coffee has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coffee by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

