Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,656 shares of company stock worth $164,933 and sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

