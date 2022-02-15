Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Coda Octopus Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,418. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.