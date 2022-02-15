Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $262.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

