Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KO. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.