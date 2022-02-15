Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $14.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

