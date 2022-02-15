Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Sealed Air by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sealed Air by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SEE opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.02. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.
Sealed Air Profile
Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.
