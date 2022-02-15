Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 823 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after buying an additional 34,205 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after buying an additional 774,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,459 shares of company stock worth $38,919,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.50. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.