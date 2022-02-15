Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,661 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE:O opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

