Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

