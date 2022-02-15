Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $400,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 138.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,635,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 23.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.
Prospect Capital Profile
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.