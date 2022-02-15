Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $400,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 138.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,635,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 23.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.