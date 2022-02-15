Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Square to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.94.
In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
