CNH Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

CNH Partners LLC cut its position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Astrea Acquisition by 1,034.1% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 778,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 709,457 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,572,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 511.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 413,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ASAX opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.