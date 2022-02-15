CNH Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 1.48% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $13,666,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $8,212,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $5,829,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $5,454,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

