CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in PONO Capital in the third quarter worth about $9,955,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,066,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,913,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PONO Capital in the third quarter worth $4,951,000.

PONO Capital stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53. PONO Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.75.

