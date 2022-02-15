CNH Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 69,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZWRK stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

