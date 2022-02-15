CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 199,757 Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIERU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter worth $116,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth $368,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000.
SIERU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.
