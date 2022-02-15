CNH Partners LLC Buys New Stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 299,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $757,000.

DTRTU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

