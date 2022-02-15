CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for CME Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $239.17 on Monday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $182.99 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.56 and a 200 day moving average of $215.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $5,163,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

