Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.33). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Clovis Oncology stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 18,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 60,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 192,041 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

