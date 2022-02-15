Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 255,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,084. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $13.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.