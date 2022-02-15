Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 255,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,084. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 579,120 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,601,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,276 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 259,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 132,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

