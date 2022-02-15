Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years.

GLV stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

