Clough Capital Partners L P Takes Position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.12% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 439,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,175,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 645.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 133,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

GGT stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

