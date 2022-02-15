ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 107.4% in January

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 105.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. 445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $26.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

