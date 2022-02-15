Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 170,156 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 46,569 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 511,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

