Claybrook Capital LLC Buys New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,520.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,277,000 after acquiring an additional 245,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.56.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
