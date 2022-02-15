Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.91.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
