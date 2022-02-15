Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.