Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 396 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 120,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,806,000 after purchasing an additional 99,287 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $440.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

