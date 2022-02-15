Claro Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $225.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.57. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $431.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.