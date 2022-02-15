Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,134 shares of company stock worth $49,802,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

