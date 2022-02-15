Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,990 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,590,000 after acquiring an additional 114,469 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.22.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $147.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

