Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Invests $560,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,722 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTDR stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 4.09.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.