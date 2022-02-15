Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Invests $560,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,722 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

