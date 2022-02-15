Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Invests $513,000 in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MYR Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG stock opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

