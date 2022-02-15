Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Julie A. Mattlin Purchases 1,000 Shares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.56 per share, with a total value of $24,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,593. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $367.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIVB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

