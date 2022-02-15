Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,355 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

