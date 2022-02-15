Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,521 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,203. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

