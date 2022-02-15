Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,087 Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SOLO stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $227.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

