Citigroup Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 334.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 117,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

