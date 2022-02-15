Citigroup Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 102,959.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.