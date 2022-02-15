Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,355,000 after buying an additional 787,498 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 2,187.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bristow Group by 238.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

