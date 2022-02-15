Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 203.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

