Citigroup Cuts Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target to $23.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.86.
Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50.
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
