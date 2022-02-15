Citigroup Cuts Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target to $23.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

