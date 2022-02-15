CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the January 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:CION opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.05. CION Invt has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CION Invt had a net margin of 93.55% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Roman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $39,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,895 shares of company stock worth $200,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Invt during the fourth quarter worth $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Invt during the fourth quarter worth $5,546,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CION Invt by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 313,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,280,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CION Invt

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

