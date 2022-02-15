Cim Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

