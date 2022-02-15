Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

