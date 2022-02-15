Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Up to $8.49

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.93. Cian shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 100 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VTB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,501,000.
Cian Company Profile (NYSE:CIAN)
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
