Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Up to $8.49

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.93. Cian shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VTB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cian Plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,501,000.

Cian Company Profile (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

