Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of CHUY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 178,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.04. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chuy’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Chuy’s by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

