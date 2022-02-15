Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Position Lifted by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,968,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004,495 shares during the period. Churchill Capital Corp VI accounts for about 2.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI were worth $29,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 121,849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

