Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $298.86 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $298.86 million and $51.34 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

